Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi makers clarify NOT receiving legal notice from creators of Kurt Russell's Breakdown; REPORT

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to hit the screens for Pongal 2025 but was recently caught up in rumors of being in legal trouble. Now, the makers of the movie have cleared the air around the same and clarified that they haven’t received any such notice.

In a recent interview with Zoom, it was revealed that the production company hasn’t received any sort of legal notice for plagiarism by the makers of Breakdown. Calling the rumors baseless, the report specified that the makers of Vidaamuyarchi have been in the movie-making business for quite a long time and are aware of how intellectual property rights work.

Additionally, they specified that the kind of money being quoted in the rumors is such a huge amount that no one would buy it, ridiculing the speculations.

The report also addressed how the teaser of Vidaamuyarchi contains visuals that are similar to the Kurt Russell starrer Breakdown. However, they are said to be purely coincidental.

Watch the teaser of Vidaamuyarchi here:

For those unclear, earlier, there were rumors that the Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller is a remake of the movie Breakdown and that the makers of the former did not buy the official rights for it. This led to online chatter and speculations of a legal dispute, but it seems that the rumors have been set to rest.

The Kurt Russell starrer movie features the tale of a man and his wife who are driving cross-country from Massachusetts to San Diego when their car mysteriously breaks down in the middle of the journey despite being a new vehicle. Soon enough, a trucker comes by to help them and drop them to a nearby diner when it is revealed that they have kidnapped the woman.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the husband tries to track down his wife and the kidnappers before it’s too late. The action-packed film still holds a significant prominence with a cult following.

Coming to the movie Vidaamuyarchi, the film’s teaser showcased similar visuals in its premise, with Trisha Krishnan playing a lead role. However, no official confirmation has been made on whether it is a remake.

