Kerala High Court criticizes actor Dileep’s ‘VIP treatment’ at Sabarimala temple; demands clarification from police

The Kerala High Court recently questioned and criticized the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board for allowing actor Dileep to receive “VIP treatment” during his darshan at the temple. The government officials were criticized by the court for giving the actor such special treatment, especially during the busy pilgrimage season.

The court’s criticism came after actor Dileep ’s visit to the Ayyappa temple caused obstructions to the long queue of devotees who had also made their way to the temple. The incident occurred on December 5, 2024, with the actor reportedly remaining at the temple until the end of the day, as reported by OnManorama.

According to inputs from Live Law, the division bench of the High Court has issued a directive on the actor’s visit to the temple. Additionally, the HC instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board to take necessary steps to address the incident.

The court emphasized the long queues at the temple, which often include young children, senior citizens, and differently-abled people, all of whom face inconvenience due to such preferential treatment. The court stressed that such incidents should not occur, especially during the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that the HC has also sought a detailed explanation from the police, questioning and criticizing them for providing special treatment to the actor. The court specifically asked why Dileep was given such consideration when numerous other devotees had been standing in the queue for hours.

On a different note, actor Dileep, who was last seen playing the lead role in the film Pavi Caretaker , is currently working on the movie Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). The title, which translates to Fear, Devotion, Respect, is an action-comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar and written by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Apart from Dileep, the movie features brothers Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sandy Master, Sidharth Bharathan, Redin Kingsley (making his Malayalam debut), and many others in key roles.

