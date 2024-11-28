Vidaamuyarchi teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar starrer presents thrilling tale of a man striving his way to triumph; To release on Pongal 2025

The makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi unveil a thrilling teaser of a man who must persevere against all odds to save himself!

By Goutham S
Published on Nov 28, 2024  |  11:22 PM IST |  410
Vidaamuyrachi teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar takes on a thrilling tale; Check release date & more
Vidaamuyrachi teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar takes on a thrilling tale; Check release date & more (PC: Suresh Chandra, X)

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens in 2025 with the movie Vidaamuyarchi, officially confirmed to release for Pongal next year. With the official announcement, the makers have unveiled the teaser from the Magizh Thirumeni directorial.

The 1-minute and 48-second teaser features the thrilling tale of a single man who must persevere and rise above all odds to save himself and his life, taking on every challenge coming his way.

Watch the teaser for Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi here:


Credits: YouTube (Sun TV)
