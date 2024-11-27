PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar looks majestic as ever appearing in his racer outfit at F1 circuit in Spain

Superstar Ajith Kumar has yet again returned to the racing tracks after wrapping up his portions for the shoot of his upcoming movie, Good Bad Ugly. The actor’s new look in a racing outfit has taken the internet by storm as he posed near his car.

Ajith was seen wearing a mix of red and white attire while posing near his car at the Barcelona F1 racing circuit in Spain. The pictures, shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala and the Ajith Kumar Fans Club on X (formerly Twitter), have taken the internet by storm.

Check out Ajith Kumar’s racing outfit and team:

Besides Ajith Kumar, the pictures also showcased three other team members of the actor’s racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing. The official notification of the actor restarting his racing career was made a while ago.

For those unaware, superstar Ajith Kumar is not new to the field of professional racing. The actor was signed on as a racing driver in 2003, following his one-off race during the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002, where he finished in fourth place.

After signing a contract with manager Akbar Ebrahim in 2003, Ajith participated in the inaugural Formula BMW Asia Championship. Although he spun out during the first lap of the race, he completed the season, finishing in twelfth place.

After taking a hiatus from racing for six years, the actor returned to the track for his third season of car racing by participating in the 2010 season of the FIA Formula Two Championship. The superstar has competed on various circuits around India, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. Moreover, he is one of the very few Indians to compete on the international stage and in FIA championships.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens once again in 2025 after his movie Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. The actor is all set to appear in the lead role for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly which is in its final leg of shoot.

The movie was initially reported to release during Pongal 2025, but an official release date is yet to be announced. Moreover, the actor also has another movie, Vidaa Muyarchi, lined up as well.

