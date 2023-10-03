Allu Arjun and Sneha return to Hyderabad after their romantic vacation in London; VIDEO

Despite being one of the most sought-after actors in the country, Allu Arjun is known to be a family man. He prefers to spend time with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children whenever he isn’t busy with shooting. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are undeniably one of the cutest couples at present, as well. The couple was recently spotted in London, on a romantic getaway. September 29th also happened to be Sneha’s birthday. In the latest update, the couple was seen at the Hyderabad airport, returning from their vacation. As usual, they also oozed suave, flaunting their travel looks.

The Pushpa actor was seen donning a black full-sleeve t-shirt, coupled with blue denim pants and black sneakers, while his wife was seen in a comfortable green dress, with a black woolen shawl.

Allu Arjun to get a statue at Madame Tussauds

Recently, it was revealed that Allu Arjun would be the latest addition to the coveted Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. He is the third South Indian actor to achieve this feat after Prabhas and Mahesh Babu. He was recently spotted in London, although the exact purpose of his visit was not revealed.

On the work front

The S/O Sathyamurthy actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, including the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and many more, apart from Allu Arjun. The film is set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, next year, and will reportedly release in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Additionally, the actor is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas. The film would mark the fourth collaboration between the duo after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The actor also recently met with Jawan director Atlee in Mumbai, sparking the possibility of a possible collaboration between the two sometime in the future.

