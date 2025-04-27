South Newsmakers of the Week: Allu Arjun’s AA22 to likely begin shoot in June, Suriya46 announced

The South cinema industry has seen quite a buzz this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among audiences:

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 with Atlee to begin shoot in June?

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are all set to join hands soon for a movie tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film, touted to be a never-before-seen venture in Indian cinema, is reported to begin shooting in June 2025.

Ahead of the shoot, the Pushpa actor is said to have undergone multiple look tests for the film. The upcoming project is expected to be a massive venture, made on a large scale with extensive use of VFX.

2. Nani reveals he will work with Sujeeth after Paradise

Nani is next set to appear in the film HIT: The Third Case, slated to release on May 1, 2025. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked about his upcoming projects.

He shared, “After The Paradise, I am doing a film with Sujeeth. It’s not a two-hero film, but it’s too early to talk about it. All I can say right now is, it’s happening for sure. We start immediately after The Paradise. I'm hoping to roll with it this year, though a lot depends on when Sujeeth can wrap up OG.”

Nani also revealed that he is in talks with directors like Karthik Subbaraj and Sekhar Kammula, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

3. Suriya46 officially confirmed with Venky Atluri

Suriya is all set to arrive with his movie Retro on May 1, 2025. During the film’s promotion event in Hyderabad, the actor confirmed that he would be joining hands with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri next.

While details about the project are being kept under wraps, it will be produced by Naga Vamsi and is scheduled to be shot in Hyderabad starting May 2025.

