Allu Arjun grabs attention with his brand new look in Pushpa 2-inspired short sleeve red viscose shirt; See PICS

Allu Arjun has once again become the center of attraction as he made his stellar appearance at the success event of Aay. The stylish star had made it to the event in order to support the film and donned a fabulous short-sleeve red shirt.

Catching everyone’s eyes, the actor appeared in his viscose shirt which had an imprint of an ethereal and elegant-looking woman. The shirt looked inspired by the aesthetic of Pushpa 2, making everyone want one for themselves.

Check out Allu Arjun’s new look from Aay’s success event:

The short-sleeved viscose shirt was well-paired with Allu Arjun’s black-colored pants and all-black shoes. Complimenting his entire look, the actor had arrived in a short bearded avatar and added a bit of flair by flaunting his chest in an unbuttoned look.

The Pushpa star had made his appearance at the success event, extending his support for the film. The movie Aay is a romantic comedy directed by Anji K. Maniputhra which was released back on August 16, 2024.

The film starring Narne Nithin and Nayan Sarika in lead roles also had an additional cast of actors like Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ankith Koyya, Mime Gopi, Krishna Chaitanya, VTV Ganesh, Surabhi Prabhavathi, many more. The movie is touted to be a light-hearted comedy that features the story of three friends.

The rom-com flick also balances themes present in slice-of-life and offers a fresh take on friendship as well. The humorous events of the movie are also said to be filled with various rustic visuals of a village background. Moreover, the film’s music was composed by DJ Tillu fame Ram Miriyala along with Ajay Arasada.

Coming to the stylish star’s professional front, Allu Arjun is all set to bring forth his much-awaited sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The movie which is slated to release on December 6, 2024, marks the second installment to the 2021 flick Pushpa: The Rise.

Aside from Allu, the movie also has actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first part as well. Interestingly, the films Pushpa 2 and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava are releasing on the same date, with both of them having Rashmika in the lead.

