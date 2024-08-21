Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja surpasses The Crew and Laapataa Ladies to become most-streamed Indian movie on Netflix in 2024

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, has officially become the most-viewed Indian movie on Netflix. The movie which had made its OTT debut on July 12, 2024, has managed to achieve this feat in a matter of 6 weeks.

Moreover, the film has also surpassed the total views of Bollywood hits like The Crew and Laapataa Ladies. The official post for Maharaja was made by the makers themselves on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

As per a report by Gulte, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has emerged top of the most-watched list on Netflix with a total view count of 18.6 million. On the other hand, movies like The Crew and Laapataa Ladies have 17.9 and 17.1 million views to their names, respectively.



Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is an action drama flick that features Vijay Sethupathi as a barbershop owner and a single father. The plot revolves around the father-daughter duo who have a special affection for Lakshmi, a garbage bin made of steel that saved the latter’s life one day.

However, things take a turn when the garbage bin goes missing after a robbery at their home. Now, the man tries to seek the help of police to find his missing bin before his daughter returns from a sports camp. Even though at the surface level, it seems the man is trying to find his special bin, his real intentions turn out to be something much more grave and frightening.

Other than Vijay, the movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and many more in key roles. As per reports by the Economic Times and the Times of India, the movie grossed more than Rs 100 crores worldwide and earned Rs 60 crores from Tamil Nadu itself within 5 days of release.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Touring Talkies, the director had revealed that initially, he wanted to cast actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the lead role for the same script. Even though the Master fame actor was interested in playing the role, both of them were unable to find a suitable producer which led to the filmmaker taking the main core of the film and creating Maharaja.

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi’s work front, the Jawan actor is next set to be seen in the lead role for the movie Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar. The film marks the Tamil debut of SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth with an additional cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithiveeraj, B. S. Avinash, and many more.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to host the reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil for season 8 too.

