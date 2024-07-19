Amid Pushpa 2 controversy, producer Bunny Vasu has BIG update on Allu Arjun-Trivikram's much-awaited film

Actor Allu Arjun is teaming up once again with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for their fourth collaboration. This follows the successful releases of their earlier films: Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The makers have described their upcoming project as "a visual spectacle." Amidst the excitement, producer Bunny Vasu has shared an update that has thrilled fans even more.

Bunny Vasu on Allu Arjun and Trivikram's film

Trivikram's previous collaborations with Allu Arjun have produced several memorable blockbusters. At the promotional event for Aay, Bunny Vas shared an exciting update on the same, as reported by Gulte. He said, "Allu Arjun and Trivikram's film is a very big project that needs one and a half years of pre-production. Haarika Hassine and Geetha Arts should run after financers due to the high budget." This announcement comes amidst ongoing rumors of a rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun, who are currently working together on Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's rift rumors put to rest

For the past few days, rumors of ego clashes between Pushpa actor Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have caused significant concern among fans. Speculations suggested that the actor trimmed his beard and went on a foreign holiday, leading to rumors of the film being postponed to 2025.

To quell the growing concerns, producer Bunny Vas, a close associate of Allu Arjun, clarified the situation during the same event. He assured fans that the rumors were baseless and stated that they had been enjoying the free publicity generated by the speculations.

Bunny Vas explained that only 15-17 days of shooting is remaining for Allu Arjun, which includes filming a song and the climax episode. Sukumar wanted to finalize the edit and plan the patchwork before completing the remaining shoots. This editing process would take about 35 days, and a significant portion of Fahadh Faasil’s scenes also needed to be filmed. Therefore, Allu Arjun planned a family holiday during this period, which was misinterpreted and led to wild rumors.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will release as planned on December 6. The movie will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles apart from Allu Arjun.

