Birthday boy Fahadh Faasil poses for a blockbuster photo with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Vettaiyan sets

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 42nd birthday today with the makers of Vettaiyan presenting a special gift for him. Taking to their official social media handles, the team has unveiled a picture of the actor with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Along with the picture, the makers also penned the caption, “Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth & Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan.”

Check out the special post for Fahadh Faasil here: