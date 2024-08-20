WATCH: Allu Arjun's low-key casual look on Hyderabad streets goes viral; Netizens say ‘Respect'

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, is also known for his simplicity. Apart from his spectacular performances onscreen, his humble nature sets him aside from everyone else in the showbiz. Recently, one video featuring Allu Arjun went viral on social media. His low-key appearance in the video once again proved his grounded nature and won millions of hearts.

In the video that took social media by storm, the Pushpa actor can be seen walking on the streets in his all-black casual outfit. An Instagram influencer who usually captures videos of cars in Hyderabad city was stunned to spot the actor looking inconspicuous and going unnoticed as he visited a cafe.

Allu Arjun has opted for a casual t-shirt, paired with matching shorts and a pair of comfortable footwear. He had put his hair up in a ponytail looking dashing as usual. As he walks towards the cafe, a passerby on a scooter hilariously does a double-take to check if it’s Allu Arjun.

As soon as the video was shared online, the comment section was filled with fans commenting on Allu Arjun’s simplicity. One user wrote, “ Allu Arjun spotted on roadside walking like a common man (sic). Such a star, such a status, such a simple and down to earth person… Respect (sic)”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming action-drama is the sequel to the superstar’s blockbuster 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Both the films are helmed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar. Besides Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 will also feature exceptional actors like Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 15 however it was later postponed to December 6. Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. How excited are you to watch Allu Arjun once again setting the screen on fire with him reprising his role as Pushpa Raj? Let us know in the comments.

