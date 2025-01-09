Allu Arjun makes a special phone call to Unni Mukundan's Marco director after watching the film; here's what he said

The action-packed thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, has received massive appreciation from film critics and fans alike. Based on vengeance, this movie kept everyone hooked, and even Allu Arjun couldn’t help but praise it.

Icon Star Allu Arjun personally called Haneef Adeni, the director of the film, to congratulate the team on the film's massive success. Not only this, the actor also even expressed his admiration for the high production quality and the strong storyline of the film. He also mentioned that he was particularly astonished by the spectacular performance of Unni Mukundan. They played the intense and action scenes perfectly, leading the audience to the edge of their seats.

The movie is directed by the famous Indian director Haneef Adeni, who is well known for his amazing work in the Malayalam film industry. Unni Mukundan plays the main role of Marco Peter, who wants to avenge his brother’s death.

The story has a gripping start when Victor witnesses the murder of Wasim and can identify the killer with his perfume and vehicle. But eventually, he got killed, and later, Marco Peter made all the possible efforts to take revenge on the killers.

This movie revolves around revenge and has everything one needs for an amazing cinematic experience. It is created with the perfect mixture of action, brilliant storytelling, and technical brilliance. According to TOI, the movie has already earned Rs 55 crore in just 20 days.

As for Allu Arjun, the actor has recently given a fantastic performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor captivated the audience's interest throughout the film with his strong dialogue delivery and action-packed scenes. After this, the actor is now gearing up for his next release, which will be the third part of Pushpa, named Pushpa: The Rampage. Honestly, we can’t wait for it to hit the theaters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A biopic on Rajinikanth? Game Changer director Shankar opens up on this