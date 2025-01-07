Pushpa 2 APTS Box Office Analysis: Allu Arjun film is a massive BLOCKBUSTER

As earlier reported, Pushpa 2 ranks as the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Since then, the film has consolidated its position, with a total gross of Rs. 339 crore thus far. The film has almost exhausted its run now, it managed to add just Rs. 60 lakh to its tally yesterday. It has three more days to collect, after which its run will come to an end with the release of Game Changer on Jan 10th and other Sankranti releases in the following days. The final number in Telugu states is expected to close at Rs. 342 crore.

Breaking down the film’s performance in three box office divisions of Telugu states; it has performed best in Ceded. It is also the second-highest grosser ever in Nizam as well, in fact, closer to RRR on the top than it is Ceded. However, in Ceded, it significantly outperforms the next Non-Rajamouli best, Devara, versus Kalki 2898 AD in Nizam, which shows the actual position.

In Coastal Andhra, Pushpa 2 is the third biggest ever, trailing also behind Baahubali 2. The film has seen slight underperformance in the northern part of the region, particularly in the Godavari districts, where its earnings are on par with Kalki 2898 AD. In contrast, in the southern districts like Guntur, Krishna and Nellore, the difference is significantly higher at 35 per cent. Even compared with the first Pushpa, the rest of the region is 2.5 times while Godavari districts are just 2 times.

Now why did this happen? Kalki overperformed in the urban centres and Northern districts have some bigger urban centres, where Kalki managed to stay ahead. However, apart from that, there are potential theories of some external factors in play but this is not the space to talk about that. The film could have grossed another Rs. 7-8 crore or so in the Coastal Andhra.

Advertisement

The Top Five Grossers in Territories of Telugu States are as follows:

Nizam

Rank Title Year Gross 1 RRR 2022 Rs. 165.50 cr. 2 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 153.50 cr. 3 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 152.00 cr. 4 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 113.50 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 106.00 cr.

Andhra

Rank Title Year Gross 1 RRR 2022 Rs. 168.50 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 146.50 cr. 3 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 133.00 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 107.00 cr. 5 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2020 Rs. 96.00 cr.

Ceded

Rank Title Year Gross 1 RRR 2022 Rs. 62.00 cr. 2 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 55.50 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 47.00 cr. 4 Devara 2024 Rs. 42.00 cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 32.00 cr.

Despite these blockbuster numbers, there is a narrative that the film has not performed well in the Telugu states, which is completely misplaced. This narrative stems from the archaic way of judging things solely by distributors' recovery, disregarding the actual box office performance, which is measured by gross numbers. Distributor recovery could be a good measure, if the prices involved are rational, which is seldom the case. The films are sold at irrationally high levels, which means even when the film does hit or super hit business, it is seen as a failure.

The same is true for Pushpa 2, which was sold at All-Time Blockbuster prices but it will fall short of those by around 15 per cent in the Coastal Andhra, a bigger shortfall of 25 per cent in Godavari districts. Despite extraordinary business in Ceded, the profits will only be 20 per cent or so, while Nizam will just about break even. But when one looks at the actual box office performance of Pushpa 2, it is right there at the top just below SS Rajamouli films. Now some believe it should have topped them but that is something that hasn't happened for the last fifteen years, it's no disappointment if it hasn't happened now. Pushpa 2 is a MASSive BLOCKBUSTER.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Highest Grossing Films in APTS: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 second beating Baahubali 2 & Kalki 2898 AD