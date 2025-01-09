A biopic on Rajinikanth? Game Changer director Shankar opens up on the possibility

Director Shankar is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Game Changer starring Ram Charan. Ahead of the film hitting big screens on January 10, 2025, the veteran filmmaker was seen in an interview, revealing his interest in biopics.

In his conversation with Cinema Vikatan, the master craftsman said, “I have no ideas for making a biopic till now, but if I make one, it’ll be about Rajini sir. I didn’t realize I would say something like that.”

Continuing on his comment, the director shared how he cannot tell more about the superstar than people already don’t know. Highlighting how everyone knows about him and his journey, the director underlined it was Rajinikanth’s name that popped right into his mind when asked about making a biopic.

When asked about who would he consider for the role of Rajinikanth, the director hilariously replied, “Hey, I didn’t even realize an idea like that up until now. The spark itself came just now. We’ll see if it ever happens.”

Interestingly, there were several reports of a biopic being made on Rajinikanth earlier as well. While an official confirmation is still pending on the same with no updates on cast and crew, it would be exciting to see how it would play out if the movie goes on floors.

Moving forward, director Shankar is set to bring his much-awaited political action thriller Game Changer on the big screens. The movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles features the former as an IAS officer who sets out on a mission to rid corruption from the political system.

With SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist, the film offers an ensemble cast of actors like Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is currently in the works for his next movie Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

