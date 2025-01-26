Ajith Kumar wins Padma Bhushan award: SS Rajamouli, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Deverakonda and others congratulate the actor

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has been conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This honor of the third highest civilian award brings a massive achievement for the Tamil film industry at large. And now, AK has received the heartiest wishes from colleagues and friends from across the film industry.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli dropped a candid wish for Ajith Kumar on the latter's Padma Bhushan win. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and penned a note that read, “Ajith sir, congratulations on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan! The impact you’ve made both on and off the screen are truly inspiring…:)”

Sivakarthikeyan also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Ajith Kumar for bagging such a prestigious honour. The Amaran star dropped a special wish for the latter on Twitter, expressing respect for the latter's inspiring journey.

SK wrote, “Hearty congratulations to you on being awarded the Padma Bhushan! A truly deserving honor for your inspiring journey that continues to motivate millions.”

The Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin also dropped a post for Ajith Kumar, congratulating him as well as other deserving winners for the Padma Awards.

An excerpt from his social media post read, “We are delighted to learn that actor Ajith sir, industrialist Mr. Nalli Kuppusamy and Mrs. Shobana Chandrakumar have been selected for the Padma Bhushan award, the highest award of the Union Government.

Actor-turned-director R Parthiban dropped a throwback picture with AK and wished him for being honoured with Padma Bhushan. In a portion of his candid note for the actor, he wrote, “Ajith had a garland on his neck, but a diamond crown on his head.”

Vijay Deverakonda also wished Ajith Kumar with a post on Twitter, along with congratulating other winners. He wrote, “Wishing my best and sending my respect and hugs to Bala sir, Ajith sir on being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.”

Besides Ajith, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was also conferred the Padma Bhushan award.

