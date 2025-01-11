Allu Arjun wishes Pushpa director Sukumar with a special note on his b'day; calls him responsible for ‘all magic’ in actor's life

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is running successfully in theaters. As the director celebrates his 55th birthday on January 11, 2025, the actor has penned a loving note for him on his special day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Icon Star wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to my dearest Sukumar garu, the man behind all the magic in my life. Love you forever!” He credited the director for his success in cinema as an actor.

Earlier, Pushpa’s leading actress, Rashmika Mandanna , penned a heartfelt note for the director on his birthday, revealing how much she misses him. She also shared a rather funny photo of the director along with the message.

Moving forward, the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making significant strides at the box office since its release on December 5, 2024. As the film continues to break records, the makers have announced that an extended version, featuring an additional 20 minutes of footage, will hit the screens on January 17, 2025.

Pushpa 2 is the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, serving as a continuation of the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film narrates the story of a daily wage worker who rises to become the kingpin of a smuggling syndicate.

While the first installment ended on a cliffhanger, the sequel delves deeper into the expanded world and the new challenges the protagonist must face. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in pivotal roles. Furthermore, it is speculated that the franchise will also include a third installment, tentatively titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

