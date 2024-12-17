Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 makers make a big announcement about their next movie Robinhood

Actor Nithiin and Sreeleela’s forthcoming action flick Robinhood has undergone a significant change. The film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, who are the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, has now announced a massive alteration, surprising many.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mythri Movie Makers dropped an official statement, according to which the release date for their next film, Robinhood, has been shifted. The Venky Kudumula directorial was slated to release in theaters on December 25.

Take a look at the announcement here:

While it is very unlikely for the highly anticipated movie to change its release date at such a last minute, the makers cited ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ The producers also assured fans to keep up their excitement as a new date will be announced soon.

They penned, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, #Robinhood will not be releasing on December 25th as planned. A new release date will be announced soon. Hold on to your excitement. The entertainer will be worth the wait. This adventurous entertainer promises to be an unforgettable experience when it arrives in theaters.”

Well, as soon as the official announcement was made, the buzz around the film’s release date took over the internet. Latest rumors claim that the movie is now likely to hit theaters sometime in February 2025.

The casting of the film also went through salient changes. At first, it was Rashmika Mandanna who was supposed to play the lead in the film. However, Sreeleela replaced her, since the former could not be a part of it over date issues.

Advertisement

The film marks a fresh new pairing in the lead, as Nithiin and Sreeleela collaborate for the first time for a film. GV Prakash Kumar has lent the musical score for the film, promising a breathtaking experience for the fans.

A few tracks from the film have already been released, which received much love and attention from the audience in no time.

For the uninitiated, this was not the first time that a Telugu film made a change in its release date at the last moment. Well, Pushpa 2 itself preponed its date of release from December 6 to 5, just a few weeks ahead of its theatrical launch.

ALSO READ: Here's how Vijay Sethupathi reacted when asked about using de-aging technology for Vetrimaaran directorial Viduthalai 2