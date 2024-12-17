Pushpa 2 grossed over Rs. 30 crore on its second Monday, showcasing a robust hold, dropping just 28 per cent from its second Friday. The film maintained its 55 per cent lead over KGF 2, keeping it firmly on track to surpass Baahubali 2. The twelve-day total gross at the Indian box office now stands at Rs. 1040 crore approx. The second week is projected to earn close to Rs. 300 crore, with a total exceeding Rs. 1100 crore by the end of the week.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 812.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 71.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 83.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 30.50 cr. Total Rs. 1039.50 cr.

The holds were strong in both, the North India and the Telugu states. The Hindi version collected a superb Rs. 22 crore approx, next only to Baahubali 2 and significantly ahead of Gadar 2, which had the best non-holiday 2nd Monday recently. The film is now cruising toward the Rs. 700 crore nett mark in Hindi, with enough momentum to target over Rs. 750 crore nett.

In Telugu states, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs. 6.25 crore approx, 35 per cent higher than what Kalki 2898 AD did on the same day. Notably, the film was trailing Kalki 2898 AD on its first weekdays, but now is comfortably ahead and is expected to consolidate its leads in coming weeks with a holiday period ahead. The total gross in the twin states now stands at Rs. 276 crore and is set to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark in its third week, with a final tally likely to land between Rs. 330-350 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 276.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 127.75 cr. Ceeded Rs. 44.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 104.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 74.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 65.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 17.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 606.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 1039.50 cr.

