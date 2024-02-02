Ambajipeta Marriage Band Twitter Review: Netizens react to Suhas starrer; film garners a positive response

Ambajipeta Marriage Band starring Suhas has hit the big screens today. The film has been directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikaneni and produced by Bunny Vas and Dheeraj Mogilineni under GA2 Pictures, a subsidiary of Geetha Arts.

With the premier show conducted last night, let us look at what Twitter has to say about the film. From the first responses of the audience, it looks like Ambajipeta Marriage Band has mostly struck a chord with the viewers. While some users raved about the strong emotional conflict in the film, others praised Suhas and Saranya Pradeep’s performances.

However, amidst these positive responses, there were also a few negative reactions to Ambajipeta Marriage Band.

Let us take a look at 8 such tweets to get a better understanding of the audience's reaction to Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Roughly translating the user’s tweet: "Ambajipeta Marriage Band is a good watch. The film can be watched just for the performances of the lead actors. We can understand the story from the trailer itself, so watch the movie after watching the trailer.”

Another user wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter), praising the direction in which the second half of the film lifted the entire story.

Showering praises on the movie, another user wrote:

Speaking about the importance of Ambajipeta Marriage Band’s social relevance, a user highlighted in her tweet:

Addressing the point of predictability in the film, a user wrote, “Although the film is predictable, the director is in full control of what he wants to say.” Read the full tweet below:

While Suhas’ performance was thoroughly appreciated, it was Saranya Pradeep’s performance that stole the show. Read what a user had to say below.

Amidst the downpour of appreciation, there were also some negative reactions to the film. Let us take a look at some of the criticisms of the viewers as well.

Roughly translating what one user wrote, “We go to a small-budget film with the expectation of watching something novel. What is the point if these kinds of films also offer routine stories? Nothing works in the film except the sister sentiment.”

Another user wrote: “How much longer do we have to watch the same stories? The first half is watchable but the second half follows a routine template.”

Check out the tweets below:

From the audience reactions, it seems safe to say that despite its flaws and prectictability, Ambajipeta Marriage Band manages to keep viewers hooked to the screen, and promises an entertaining watch for the audience.

