South movies releasing in February 2024; Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam to Ravi Teja’s Eagle

January has been quite an interesting month with respect to the South Indian movies. While Ayalaan and Captain Miller enjoyed a solid Sankranti, it was the out-of-syllabus HanuMan that took India by storm, giving tough competition to the Mahesh Babu-led star vehicle Guntur Kaaram.

The tail end of January saw Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, which opened to mixed responses from the audience. With that being said, let us take a look at what February has to offer for South Indian film lovers. These films will be listed in ascending order of their day of release.

South Indian films releasing in February 2024

1. Ambajipeta Marriage Band on February 2

Ambajipeta Marriage Band is a Telugu film starring Suhas and Shivani in the lead roles. The movie is set in a village backdrop and narrates the real-life incidents from director Dushyanth Katikaneni’s life. Dushyanth worked as an Assistant Director to Venkatesh Maha in the film Care of Kancharapalem.

2. Yatra 2 on February 8

A sequel to the 2019 superhit film Yatra, Yatra 2 will narrate the story of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with actor Jiiva essaying the role of Jagan and Mammootty essaying the role of the late former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The film is set to release at a time when the election campaign is kicking off in Andhra Pradesh.

3. Lal Salaam February 9

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports drama starring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai, with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the lead roles. Lal Salaam has been written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam will be released in the theatres on February 9th.

4. Eagle on February 9

Eagle is a Telugu language action thriller starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni promises a high-octane action thriller, featuring Ravi Teja in a brand new avatar.

5. Anweshippin Kandethum on February 9

Anweshippin Kandethum is a Malayalam language mystery thriller starring Tovino Thomas in the role of an investigative officer. The film also stars veteran actors like Siddique, Indrans, and Vijayakumar.

6. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona on February 9

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a Telugu language fantasy adventure/thriller from director Vi Anand. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The film is expected to be released in the theatres on 9th February but the producers of Eagle are in meetings with the Telugu Film Chamber to ensure a solo release for Eagle on 9th February. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for timely updates regarding the same.

7. Bramayugam on February 15

Bramayugam is a Malayalam language horror-thriller film starring Mammootty in a mindblowing sinister avatar. The film has been directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who directed the spine-chilling 2022 film Bhoothakaalam. Bramayugam is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies for the year 2024 and is all set to release on February 15th in theatres.

8. Operation Valentine on February 16

Following Fighter, it is Operation Valentine next which will showcase the aerial might of the Indian Army. Operation Valentine is a Pan-Indian project starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles and written and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada in his directorial debut.

9. Siren February 16

Siren is a Tamil language action-drama starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. It follows the story of an ex-ambulance driver turned criminal, who sets out to take revenge on his wrongdoers.

10. Bhimaa February 16

Bhimaa is the first collaboration of Gopinchand and acclaimed Kannada director Harsha, who has previously directed films like Vedha and Bhajrangi 2. Salaar and KGF music director Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film. Bhimaa features Gopichand in a fierce police avatar.

11. Yathabhava on February 2

Directed by the talented Gautham Basavaraju. Kannada film Yathabhava has H.G Dattatreya, Sahana Sudhakara, Gowtham Sudhakar, and others. The film delves into the intricacies of human emotions and relationships.



