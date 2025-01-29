Amid controversy for SK25’s title, Vijay Antony locks in same name, Parashakthi for his next release

Tamil actor Vijay Antony has now announced his forthcoming movie, all set for its release in the summer of 2025. And now, his recent post has grabbed attention since the selected title of the upcoming movie was something that was planned for another film.

Yes, you read that right. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay Antony shared the first poster of his next film, titled Parashakthi.

Check out the post here:

Directed by Arun Prabhu, the intriguing look of the poster seems to promise an entertaining watch for the fans. Sharing the same, the actor penned, “Will there be dust and debris at the speed of a storm Will the crowd of people be able to withstand the speed at which he walks?”

However, reportedly, this title selected by the makers of the Vijay Antony starrer had already been finalized for Sudha Kongara directorial SK25, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in lead roles.

While this title was just rumored to be locked on by the latter, another report by IndiaGlitz commented that the Sivaji Social Welfare Association had raised objections against the use of the title Parasakthi by the makers of SK25.

The association had remarked that this particular title holds great significance in Tamil cinema since the 1952 classic movie by the same name remains a crucial milestone that re-shaped the regional film industry.

With strong fan apprehensions on the matter, the makers of both films are yet to comment on this issue.

Meanwhile, SK25 has already gone on floors. The project is jointly collaborated by Dawn Pictures and Red Giant Movies. The pooja ceremony for the same was recently held, and nearly all the cast members had attended it.

