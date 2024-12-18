Amid reports of quitting BB Kannada, Kichcha Sudeep says he lost interest in dressing up for the show as...

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kichcha Sudeep went through a major emotional turmoil recently after he lost his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, in October 2024. The actor has gotten hold of himself and the circumstances surrounding this difficult time quite well, managing his work as well simultaneously. And recently he opened up on the tough times he had to endure, feeling helpless.

Speaking at the promotions of his next film, Max, Kichcha Sudeep remembered his daily habit of sending across a picture of himself all dressed up in a good outfit for hosting Bigg Boss Kannada to his mother.

He said, “No matter where I was, I made it a point to chat and video call with her every day. The playful conversations and her teasing were moments I cherished. Before appearing on the Bigg Boss reality show, I would try on new outfits, stand in front of the mirror, take a photo, and always send it to my mother.”

While the actor has been in the limelight for his decision to step down as the host of the popular reality show with which he has been associated for so many years now, Kichcha grabbed attention when he revealed how he felt disinterested in even dressing up for the same after his mother passed away.

However, the Max actor mentioned realizing the responsibility he carried towards the show at all costs, helping him to get a grip of his feelings and dive back into his work more focusedly.

Kichcha expressed, “I initially wore simple kurtas for a few episodes but eventually returned to wearing designer outfits. I feel a sense of responsibility and duty to work for others, as their livelihoods depend on me and my performances."

Towards the end of the interaction, Kichcha Sudeep also revisited those helpless moments when he literally witnessed his mother put up a tough fight in her last moments.

The star expressed feeling both helpless and guilty, since he could not do anything to help or comfort her mother at those crucial last moments of her life.

Kichcha compared how the absence of his mother hurts him even more than the number of times he has had his empty bank balance has affected him the least.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep’s next release, Max, would hit the theaters on December 25.

