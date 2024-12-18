Renukaswamy case: Days after Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail by HC, Karnataka Police to file a plea challenging it?

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s involvement in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy has piqued interest amongst many. The Kannada actor who was the prime accused in the case, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and three other accomplices, were given bail on December 13. And now, Karnataka Police will forward a new plea to the Supreme Court to challenge the erstwhile decision given by the High Court.

During a recent press conference, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner stated that they will now approach the Supreme Court in connection to the bail granted to Darshan and his accomplices, who were prime accused in the murder case.

The statement by the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru stated, “In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the police department is preparing to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to the accused by the High Court. We are sending a proposal to the government in this regard and are in the process of filing an appeal petition.”

Other sources close to the development mentioned that based on the instructions issued by the Home Ministry, the police department has already gotten the chargesheet against Darshan translated into English, and it is ready to be submitted to the SC.

Well, right after the bail judgement was passed in favor of Darshan, certain reports claimed that the former actor skipped his impending spinal surgery, for which he had previously sought an interim bail.

However, later on, the Kannada actor was spotted arriving before the magistrate court to complete formalities regarding his bail, during which he was witnessed limping on the premises.

As claimed by his lawyer, Darshan had also signed an application for the withdrawal of his passport. Moreover, his bail was signed on a personal surety bond worth Rs. 1 lakh, which was provided by his brother Dinakar and his colleague Dhanveer.

The second prime accused in the case, Pavithra Gowda, was also awarded bail. She visited a temple right after walking out of the jail.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

