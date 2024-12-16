Did Kichcha Sudeep hint at ‘inside agendas’ behind quitting as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada? Find out

Kichcha Sudeep grabbed headlines after he announced his decision to step down as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor had been a part of this show for almost 11 seasons now, and the current season would be the last one where he would be a part of. And recently, the Max actor spilled beans on his shocking statement and spilled beans on what exactly happened behind the matter.

Speaking in an interview with The Hindu, Kichcha Sudeep mentioned that on the day when he decided to tweet about his decision to step down, he felt rather tired and reflected his exhaustion honestly in a way he thought it correctly.

He said, “The day I tweeted, I was very tired and I thought that was an honest exhaustion and that I was right in thinking that way. If I hadn’t tweeted then and there, by the next day, the thought process would have, perhaps, been different. Since the thought came up, I thought it was best to tweet it, so that it becomes a commitment from my end to myself.”

Moving on, he also highlighted the existence of some ‘inside agendas’ that fuelled his decision. He remarked realising how not all people around him deserved the efforts that he put in the work.

The actor also expressed how the show itself deserves better approach and respect, like the other language shows of the same format. Kichcha mentioned how fans have compared the lack of spotlight BB Kannada has received unlike other Bigg Boss shows.

Kichcha Sudeep said, “Not everyone around deserved my effort. “When I don’t see that happening, I’d rather put that same effort into my films. “Bigg Boss Kannada deserves better approach and respect, like how the show is treated in other languages. I don’t see that happening here. It’s not about me. Compare Bigg Boss Kannada and all the other versions and then check the visuals, the approach. Our audiences deserve more respect.”

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his next film Max, slated for a release on December 25.

