Amid rumors of STR48 getting shelved, Silambarasan TR drops picture with director Desingh Periyasamy; see here

Silambarasan TR and director Desingh Periyasamy have been in the spotlight for quite some time regarding a historical movie tentatively titled STR48. Recently, rumors suggested that the film had been shelved, but both the actor and the director have dismissed these claims.

In a recent post on social media, director Desingh Periyasamy shared an image of the two standing together with their arms around each other. As the picture surfaced online, it put an end to the rumors, confirming that the project is still in the works.

Additionally, Silambarasan reshared the post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote the caption, “Time tests what's truly worth it.”

See the official post here:

For those unaware, the much-awaited project featuring Silambarasan TR, tentatively titled STR48, is said to be a period venture with a high budget. As the film has been in development for a significant amount of time, speculations arose that the project had been postponed, with rumors suggesting Silambarasan was replaced by Ajith Kumar .

Ajith Kumar, who has yet to announce his next film following Good Bad Ugly with director Adhik Ravichandran, has been the subject of speculation involving several directors. While Kanguva director Siva is expected to be the frontrunner for Ajith’s next, rumors also suggested that Desingh Periyasamy might step in with his project.

However, the recent post featuring Desingh Periyasamy and Silambarasan standing together has put the rumors to rest, confirming that the STR48 project is still in progress.

Advertisement

Looking back, Silambarasan TR was last seen in a leading role in Pathu Thala, which was released in 2023. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the neo-noir action thriller was an official remake of the Kannada film Mufti starring Shiva Rajkumar.

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others in key roles. Pathu Thala received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Up next, Silambarasan will appear in a lead role in Thug Life, a film produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster action drama, slated for release on June 5, 2025, boasts a star-studded cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli lauds Shankar after watching Ram Charan’s Game Changer trailer; says ‘For us, you’re not a Tamil director...'