New Year 2025: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR and others extend heartfelt wishes to fans on special occasion

Happy New Year! As we step into 2025 and celebrate this special day, celebrities have been sending heartfelt wishes to their fans. South stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, and many others took to social media to share sweet notes and welcome the new year.

Thalaivar posted on X, "The Lord tests the good and does not abandon them. The Lord will give much to the wicked, but He will also let them go. Happy New Year. #Welcome2025."

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan encouraged everyone to take charge of their journey and create a better story for themselves. He mentioned that the new year is not just about the passage of time but about personal growth and building strength to shape their destinies. He urged people to make 2025 the year they transform their dreams into reality.

His note read, "As we step into 2025, here's to owning our path and writing a better story. The new year isn't just about time moving forward—it's about us moving forward, wiser, stronger, and ready to shape our own destinies."

Jr NTR also extended his heartfelt wishes to fans and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2025. May this year bring you joy and success."

Meanwhile, Dhanush wished for peace and prosperity this year. His note on X read, "Happy New Year! May we all thrive in greater harmony, peace, and positivity. Om Namah Shivaya."

Prabhudeva also penned a sweet note for his fans on his Instagram handle that read, "Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy New year 2025."

Meanwhile, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal also extended his wishes to fans as he stepped into 2025.

Here’s how South celebrities extended their wishes to fans on this special day. Pinkvilla also joins in to wish everyone a prosperous, healthy, joyful, and successful New Year 2025.

