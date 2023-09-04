Amy Jackson goes cycling with boyfriend Ed Westwick; engages in fun convo about diet with son Andreas

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses of herself with her son Andreas. The actress shared a series of snaps consisting of candid moments between herself and her son. In a delightful video, Amy has a fun conversation with Andreas about her diet, and the mother-son duo is sure to win over the fans’ hearts with the awe-so-adorable conversation that they indulge in.

The actress captioned ‘The last days of Summer’ as she posted about the great time she had with her son during the summer. Not just Andreas, but Amy’s boyfriend Ed Westwick also found a mention in the post, as the actress shared a video of the two of them as they went cycling.

Amy Jackson's Instagram post was bombarded with fan comments. As she enjoys a considerable fan following in India, Amy's loyal followers rushed to her comment section to share their love for the actress’ candid moments. The adorable moments between Amy and her son Andreas particularly caught everyone’s attention.

Looking at Amy’s fun moments with her son, one fan commented, ‘Oh my gosh. This makes me so excited for my little boy to get older. Needless to say, the actress’s bond with her son reminded many fans of their own relationships with their children.

It is hard to believe that it has already been five years since we last saw Amy Jackson on the big screen. The actress, who had built a respectable career for herself across languages, last appeared in 2.0. The S Shankar-directed film ranks not just among the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time but also among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Accompanying Amy in 2.0 were two of the biggest stars in the country, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Amy will soon be making her return to films. The actress will be a part of Mission Chapter 1: Acham Enbathu Illayae, directed by A L Vijay and starring Arun Vijay. The film is said to be an action thriller that also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Haasan, and Iyal in other significant roles.

