Siren Twitter review: 8 tweets to read before you watch Jayam Ravi’s latest crime thriller

The Tamil film industry has established itself as a powerhouse for crime thrillers, and the recent release starring Jayam Ravi reaffirms this reputation. Directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj, known for his adept scriptwriting, Siren garnered considerable attention prior to its premiere, courtesy of its star-studded cast comprising Jayam Ravi, Anupama Parameshwaran, Keerthi Suresh, and Yogi Babu.

Notably, Jayam Ravi's portrayal showcases him in dual roles, promising a captivating narrative layered with intrigue. GV Prakash is the music director of this film.

Netizens come up with mixed talk for Siren

Siren has sparked mixed reactions among netizens and cinephiles, with Jayam Ravi's commendable performance in dual roles earning praise, particularly for his portrayal across different ages and looks. However, some online critics lamented the lack of a fresh storyline, drawing comparisons to films like Vishwasam and Kaithi. Anthony Bhagyaraj, the director of Siren, was one of the writers of Vishwasam.

Yogi Babu's comic relief provided moments of respite, according to several online reviews, with his one-liners being highlighted as a saving grace. The film's predictability emerged as a common critique among reviewers.

On the positive side, Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameshwaran received acclaim for their performances. Keerthy impressively portrayed a cop at odds with Jayam Ravi's character, while Anupama played Jayam Ravi's wife in flashback sequences. Tweets also emphasized the effectiveness of the father-daughter sentiments within the script, potentially appealing to family audiences and influencing the movie's overall reception.

Another satisfied viewer of Siren commends director Anthony Bhagyaraja for treating the film as a commercial mass entertainer, successfully blending thriller elements with a mix of emotions. This viewer believes that Bhagyaraja's approach resonates well with family audiences, as the film offers a diverse range of experiences, including comedy, action, sentiments, and thrills. By catering to various tastes and emotions, Siren manages to strike a chord with viewers seeking a well-rounded cinematic experience.

More about Siren

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar and distributed by Red Giant Movies, reflecting a collaboration between talented individuals in the Tamil film industry. Selvakumar SK's cinematography captures the essence of the story, while Ruben's editing ensures a seamless flow of narrative. Despite GV Prakash's contribution to the songs, it is Sam CS who crafts the background score.

