AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce: Lawyer opens up about possible reconciliation and custody of kids

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce has garnered a lot of attention. The couple recently parted ways after 29 years of marriage due to personal reasons. Although they announced their separation, the divorce has not been finalized yet. Amid the news, their lawyer, Vandana Shah, has addressed questions about possible reconciliation and the custody of their three children.

Vandana Shah spoke to Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel about the custody of AR Rahman and Saira Banu's children. She mentioned that the matter has not been finalized yet. However, she pointed out that some of their children are adults. As a result, they have the freedom to choose with whom they want to live.

She said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "That’s not decided yet... It is yet to be decided... But some of them are adults; they are free to choose who they stay with."

In the same interview, Vandana Shah was asked about the possibility of a large alimony in the divorce settlement. AR Rahman and Saira's lawyer chose not to comment on the matter. However, she did mention that the latter is not someone who is money-minded.

Moreover, Vandana also didn’t rule out the chance of reconciliation between the couple. She said, "I have not said that reconciliation is not possible." Her lawyer further mentioned that the joint statement is quite clear as it talks about pain and separation. “It's a long marriage, and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation is not possible," Vandana added.

A few days ago, Saira addressed the false narratives about her divorce and issued a new statement. On November 24, she released an official audio clip.

In it, she urged people to stop spreading baseless allegations about AR Rahman. Saira explained that she has been in Mumbai for the past few months due to health issues. She added that she would return to Chennai once her treatment is complete. She also requested people to stop tarnishing AR Rahman's name and thanked everyone before ending her message.

