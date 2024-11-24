AR Rahman-Saira Banu's lawyer BREAKS SILENCE over use of ‘Hashtag’ in separation announcement post; ‘Hardly anyone uses…’

AR Rahman announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, on Tuesday, November 19. He shared an emotional message on social media, which received support from fans. However, the unique hashtag in his post caught everyone's attention. While some appreciated his openness, others criticized him for it. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, their lawyer clarified the matter and explained the hashtag's relevance.

Vandana Shah said that a hashtag is simply a hashtag and should not be given undue importance. She said, "When you look at the larger scheme of things in grammar, there’s always a comma, a full stop, and even a semicolon. Though that feels like an afterthought these days. Hardly anyone uses the term ‘semicolon’ anymore, and very few people give it much importance. Similarly, a hashtag is what it is—a hashtag—and it holds no real significance."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu's divorce attorney suggested that hashtags should be treated with the same disregard and that they are not worth overanalyzing.

For the unversed, AR Rahman penned an emotional note on his social media handle X after parting ways with his wife Saira Banu. They called it quits after 29 years of marriage. However, while ending his note, the composer used the hashtag "#arrsairaabreakup."

Soon after, netizens questioned him for using such a hashtag on a sensitive post and trolled him for the same.

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, "2024 will go down in history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation."

The Oscar-winning composer had an arranged marriage with Saira back in 1995. The couple welcomed a son named Ameen and two daughters named Raheema and Khatija.

Despite being in the public eye, they valued privacy and kept a low profile. AR Rahman once revealed that he met his partner on his 28th birthday. The couple decided to separate citing "emotional strain" in their relationship.

