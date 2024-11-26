AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey drops FIRST VIDEO amidst link-up rumors with singer; claims he is just like her father: ‘His daughter is exactly my age’

AR Rahman sent shockwaves to the industry when he announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. Soon after, his bassist Mohini Dey also made her divorce with husband Mark Hartsuch official. Since then, reports of their link-ups have been surfacing online. Finally, Dey dropped a video and posted a statement lashing out at trolls for spreading misinformation and baseless assumptions.

In an Instagram video, Mohini Dey addressed her link-up rumors with AR Rahman. Calling the legendary Indian singer her role model and father figure, she stated that they have a lot of respect and love for each other. Having said that, she asked people to be kind and respect their privacy as the divorce is a personal matter and a painful process.

Take a look at her video:

Along with the clip, she also penned a lengthy caption lashing out at those who spread false news about her and AR Rahman. In the note, she expressed, “It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc.”

Mohini further added that it’s disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy, or empathy towards emotional matters like this. “It saddens me to see people’s state of mind. @arrahman is a legend and he is just like a father to me! I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing,” she noted.

Towards the end of her post, she also requested everyone to be sensitive. “Media/Paps do not understand the affect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don’t want this to brew and interupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy,” Mohini concluded.

