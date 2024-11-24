Saira Banu BREAKS SILENCE on AR Rahman's link-up rumors with bassist Mohini Dey in new statement; reveals real reason behind their separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have officially called it quits after 29 years of marriage. Despite requesting privacy during this challenging time, people began to fabricate stories around their separation. Recently, Saira addressed the rumors surrounding her divorce and issued a new statement.

She released an official audio clip today, November 24, and urged everyone to stop hurling false allegations against the musician. Saira shared that she has been in Bombay for the past few months and explained that her absence from Chennai was due to health issues.

Saira said, "I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

She also acknowledged AR Rahman's busy schedule in Chennai and expressed gratitude for his support. Saira further addressed his link-up rumors with bassist Mohini Dey and said, "He is not linked with anyone, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless."

Saira went on to say that she would return to Chennai soon after completing her treatment. She requested people to stop tarnishing AR Rahman's name and thanked everyone before concluding her audio note.

Advertisement

A day ago, the Oscar-winning composer issued a legal notice against those spreading rumors about him and his family. He warned YouTubers, media outlets, and online portals to stop speculating about his relationship in a legal notice posted on X.

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, AR Rahman and Saira Banu officially parted ways on November 19. The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage back in 1995. They are parents to three children together named Raheema, Ameen, and Khatija.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s lawyer admits their marriage had ‘ups and downs’; breaks silence on links with bassist Mohini Dey