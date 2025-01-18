As Thaman S claims negative trends are affecting cinema, Chiranjeevi RESPONDS, ‘The words you spoke…’

Thaman S has delivered successful chartbusters recently, thanks to films like Pushpa 2, Daaku Maharaaj, Game Changer, and more. The composer grabbed attention after he stated that negative tags and trolls from audiences are demeaning cinema as a whole.

Speaking at an event for Daaku Maharaaj, Thaman S addressed how pointless fan wars and the trend of undervaluing films with negativity are simply affecting Telugu cinema.

He said, “All the technicians from other film industries are waiting for a chance to work in Telugu and here we are killing our own cinema. You can have all the fan wars but it is our responsibility to respect our producer and cinema. I am getting sick and irritated of these trolls and negative tags and trends.”

Amid much response from the audience over his statement, the composer has now received a major shoutout from Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The senior actor, in a post on Twitter, expressed how Thaman’s words had touched his heart, noting that they reflect the deep hurt the composer feels on the matter.

He went on to express how every person on social media must always realize the impact of their words on others.

An excerpt from Chiranjeevi’s post read as, “Dear Thaman, The words you spoke yesterday touched my heart. I was a little surprised that you, who always spoke in a cheerful manner, had such a deep sorrow. But I felt that you reacted so much when your mind was upset. Whether the subject is cinema or cricket or another social issue, everyone who uses social media should think about the impact of their words on those people.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has a couple of projects lined up, including Vishwambhara and an untitled film with Srikanth Odela.

