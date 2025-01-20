Asif Ali says maintaining success is quite challenging post Rekhachithram: ‘Audiences have set...’

Mollywood actor Asif Ali has delivered a remarkable performance recently with his new release, Rekhachithram. And now, the actor shared how hard it has been for him to deal with the success

Speaking with Red FM, Asif Ali discussed how he feels dealing with success has been more difficult for him in contrast to the failures he has gone through. The actor mentioned how the hits have now created an expectation from his fans already.

In his words, “Failures can only create an emotional imbalance in use, but handling success is more hard. Especially after 2024, I guess audiences have set expectations for me.”

Moving on, the actor agreed that, especially after his recent hits besides Rekhachithram, such as Kooman, Thalavan and more, he is anticipating that people would want him to weave magic in all his next projects.

In the same interview, Asif Ali also did not miss out on heaping praise on his fellow colleague from the same film industry, Unni Mukundan, who delivered another smashing hit at the box office recently with the film Marco.

He mentioned how Marco turned out to be nothing less than a cinematic spectacle and expressed the way in which his Unni Mukundan outshone everyone with his perfect sense of swag and screen presence.

Asif Ali said, “The way Unni Mukundan carried that character is praiseworthy. We only see his face in theaters; during the whole run time, his screen presence and swag are just wow.”

For the unversed, it was one of his other recent interviews where Asif surprised everyone by revealing how he was supposed to be a part of the film Manjummel Boys. However, things did not materialize in his favor, as makers thought roping in him would become a liability for the film.

