Bagheera trailer OUT: Sriimurali transforms into a ruthless killer to fight crime, fans compare him to Batman

Bagheera starring Sriimurali is one of the highly anticipated films of this year as the story is penned by Salaar director Prashanth Neel. Recently, Hombale Films unveiled the trailer of the movie featuring the actor as a masked vigilante. While fans were in awe of Sriimurali's screen presence, others compared him to Batman.

The trailer of Bagheera opens with a dialogue between a mother and her son. She mentions how divinity manifests in different ways when people fall into darkness. However, she warns that it’s not just God who can emerge in such moments, but also a demon. We then see Bagheera, a masked vigilante, fighting the miscreants. Despite his intentions, his fellow officers view him as a criminal since he operates outside the law.

Watch the trailer below:

Soon, fans took to their social media handles to post their reactions after watching the Bagheera trailer.

A social media user posted, "Our own #DarkKnight is here. #Bagheera Begins. Trailer is outstanding. Visuals are brilliant. SriMurali looks apt for the vigilante role. Garuda as villain didn't give the "Goliath" feel."

Another user wrote, "If Gotham City has Batman, Our Bengaluru City has #Bagheera. Trailer looks Good."

"In the trailer, he's looking like the Batman of India—there are some differences, but the vibe is definitely there. And with Prashanth Neel sir at the helm, there's plenty of reason to be excited," read another post.

A netizen made a hilarious comment and wrote, "We got another batman movie before gta 6."

Check out the reactions below:

Bagheera will hit the big screens during the festival of Diwali, on October 31. The film will also clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Suriya's Kanguva, Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, Kavin's Bloody Beggar and more.

In the northern belt, the movie will compete with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, the star cast of Bagheera includes Sriimurali, Rukimini Vasanth, Sudharani, Prakash Raj, and Garuda Ram, amongst others.

