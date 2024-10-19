Vamos Brincar Babe: Suriya’s Kanguva promises a night of dance with FIRST LOOK of second single, drops release date

Superstar Suriya is all set to conquer hearts across the country with his next release, Kanguva, hitting theaters on November 14, 2024. As promotions for the multi-starrer are in full swing, the makers have recently shared an exciting update about the film's second single, titled Vamos Brincar Babe.

A scintillating poster, unveiled on the official Kanguva handle on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the title and release date of the new track. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Vamos Brincar Babe is envisioned as a party anthem and will be released on October 21, 2024.

Talking about the poster, it features Suriya along with the female lead of the film, Disha Patani, enjoying a lively moment atop a traveler bus. Suriya's stylish moves have already sent fans into a frenzy, building anticipation for his dance performance in the upcoming track.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva has been crafted on a grand scale, with the makers expecting a massive response when it releases in theaters. The fantasy action film features a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanium, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Anandaraj, Suresh Chandra Menon, Prem Kumar, and others.

The storyline of Kanguva is said to revolve around an epic saga that focuses on the crossover of old-school valor with modern-day courage. Suriya would be enacting double roles in the film, by the names of Francis and Kanguva.

From the various posts and teaser glimpses of the film, Suriya has impressed everyone with his well-built physique, and his versatile looks for each of the roles in the film will surely be a spectacle.

Bankrolled under UV Creations, Kanguva was earlier supposed to be a Dussehra release on October 10, 2024. However, after Rajnikanth’s Vettaiyan clashed on the same date at the box office, the Suriya starrer decided to postpone their release to November.

