EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel, Hombale & Prabhas to unleash the Salaar Trailer in the second half of August

On July 6, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films unveiled a short teaser of their September 28, 2023, release, Salaar led by Prabhas with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan. With this, the team have given a tease into the world created by Prashanth Neel, which has similarities with the world of KGF. The same has also sparked a conversation around how the two films are in the same universe and Rocky Bhai will meet Salaar at some point in time in a certain timeline. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hombale Films has carved an extensive plan to market the film over the next 3 months.

Salaar trailer out in 2nd half of August

“While this was just a tease into the world of Salaar, a full-fledged trailer loaded with action, drama and hard-hitting dialogues will be out in the second half of August leading to the film’s release on September 28,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer will be screened across the cinema halls in India with the Shah Rukh Khan led action entertainer, Jawan.

The trailer cut is already locked and will be launched at the right time to elevate the hype around the film. According to the source, the idea of the teaser was to showcase how ferocious Salaar is, and the same was established with the dialogue of Tinu Anand in the beginning. “The dialogue was written to reflect the personality of both Prabhas and Salaar. Prashanth Neel loves to have elevated dialogues that are in sync with both the character and the actor. There are similar moments in KGF as well,” the source added.

Salaar 2 expected to go on floors in December

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for delivering the blockbuster KGF Franchise and is touted as a union with Prabhas, the man who won over the audience by being the leading hero in the Bahubali franchise. It's a two-part franchise and the shoot for Salaar 2 is expected to begin by the end of this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.