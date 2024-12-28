Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Mega156 with Srikanth Odela to be action flick without any songs or heroine? Producer REVEALS the truth

Filmmaker Srikanth Odela has two crucial projects lined up ahead, one being Nani’s The Paradise, followed by megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega156. Both of these have grabbed significant attention ever since it was announced. And now, the producer has unveiled some significant updates about the films.

In a recent interview, producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas made a surprising revelation about Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film directed by Srikanth Odela. He dismissed rumors about this movie being devoid of any heroine or songs, and added that in fact, the project would be a period actioner.

He further added that even Nani’s next collaboration with the director would also be a period drama.

Sudhakar also revealed that the story for Mega156 is currently in a developmental stage, and that the DOP and music director has also been locked on for the same.

He said, “Mega156 is a period film. Not just that, The Paradise is also set against the period backdrop. There is no truth in what is being circulated on social media. We locked the DOP and music director. Currently, the story is in the development stage.”

On December 3, it was announced Chiranjeevi has joined hands with the Dasara director for his next film. Srikanth Odela is supposed to wind up his project with Nani first, before stepping onto the next with Chiranjeevi.

Nani dropped the first official post about the collaboration on his Instagram account. He shared a scintillating poster of the upcoming film and penned a special note.

Sharing the post, Nani had written, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours everytime. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It’s a full circle. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has been in news for one of his other projects in the pipeline, Vishwambhara. The fantasy action film is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and bankrolled by UV Creations.

It stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashika Ranganath and others in pivotal roles besides the Megastar himself.

