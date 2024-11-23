Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Is Tharshika or Ananthi set to be evicted in the 7th week of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has been on a dramatic ride for weeks now with many contestants getting eliminated as each week passes by. As the 7th-week eliminations are set to take place on November 23, 2024, it seems either Tharshika or Ananthi will be bidding adieu from the house.

As per a report by Filmibeat, contestants Varshini, Tharshika, and Ananthi have been struggling to get ahead in votes this week. According to the report, it is Ananthi and Tharshika who have emerged with the lowest number of votes, which means either of them would likely get evicted on Saturday.

However, an official confirmation about who walks out of the Bigg Boss house this week would only be known with the weekend special hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Interestingly last week, i.e., Week 6 in the Tamil Bigg Boss house, Riya Thiyagarajan had gotten evicted which led to quite a twist in the reality game.

For those unaware, Riya is an actress and model who was the second runner-up in 2023’s Miss Chennai. The actress is also known as a YouTuber who has always been a critic of Bigg Boss shows and made a career for herself as a social media influencer.

Moreover, Riya only entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant two weeks before her eviction, which created quite a surprise for viewers. As the Week 7 evictions approach, 13 contestants are nominated for elimination this week. The list of contestants nominated includes Raayan, Soundariya Nanjudan, Tharshika, Jacquline, Muthukumaran, Varshini Venkat, Raanav, Shiva Kumar, VJ Vishal, RJ Ananthi, Arun Prasath, Pavithra Janani, and Sachana Namidass, who are facing eviction fear.

As per the same report, Muthukumaran and Soundariya have emerged as the top contestants in play this week. Both contestants have reportedly secured the highest volume of votes, with the former edging past Soundariya to become the most voted this week.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 featuring Vijay Sethupathi is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

