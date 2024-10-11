Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Ravindar’s comments against Ranjith spark ruckus, calling out tactics employed by Tharshika & Dharsha

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 house once again gets fueled with tension as Fatman Ravindar made fresh comments against fellow contestant Ranjith. During a new challenge where contestants had to be deemed as either "fake" or "real," Fatman engaged in a heated quarrel with Vishal and Ranjith, criticizing the strategies that have been in play since the beginning.

As the argument escalated, Fatman went on to claim that the "real game" inside the Bigg Boss house is being played by contestants Tharshika and Dharsha. The new promo for Day 5 was unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar through their X (formerly Twitter) handle, offering a glimpse into the ongoing drama.

The drama and tension inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 continue to escalate with each passing day. In the previous episode, Darbar fame actress Soundarya Nanjundan and Arnav were seen in a heated debate as they openly discussed the weekly elimination with other housemates.

Talking about the weekly evictions, the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is set to have its first voting elimination this week. With contestants like Soundarya, Ranjith, Fatman, Arun Prasath, Muthu Kumaran, and Jacquline already in the nominations, and one of them is expected to leave the house soon.

There have been speculations that Fatman might be the one evicted this week due to his ongoing health issues. However, nothing is confirmed yet, and viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see who leaves.

This week’s eviction would also mark the second person to walk out of the show as Sachana Namidass of Maharaja fame had gotten evicted after being in the house for a day. This was done after the game was announced to have a 24-hour eviction for the first time in its total of 8 seasons.

As the weekly eliminations approach, viewers can vote for their favorite contestants via the Disney+ Hotstar app. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 airs on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm and is also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

