Bigg Boss Tamil 8 elimination: Wildcard contestant Riya gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; netizens react

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has concluded its sixth week on an emotional note. Wildcard contestant Riya was eliminated from the reality show amid intense drama. Her eviction surprised many, as she had entered the house only in the fourth week.

Soon after Riya's elimination, netizens took to their social media handles to voice their concerns. A netizen wrote, "I am absolutely NOT okay with this! It’s really hard to see #RIYA breaking down. Why was she evicted before #Sathya, #Ranjith, and others? At least she voiced her thoughts! Speaking up shouldn’t be a crime."

Another social media user praised Riya's performance in Bigg Boss Tamil 8 and posted, "Riya ~ She played her game well. I don't think she deserves this eviction. There are few players who are sitting simply."

A netizen got emotional on Riya's eviction from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show and wrote, "It's too emotional, #Riya eviction. I won't feel this much for Ravinder, too.. She's a girl with dreams...wish her THE BEST for her future endeavors."

A user called it an unfair eviction and penned, "Girl has done a lot compared to many mixtures in the house. She never failed to put her opinion/talk when needed.. Unfair eviction #Riya. No place for people without background in this show. U need heavy PR."

Meanwhile, Riya became emotional as she left the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house. Her eviction brought tears to many, but she remained composed and exited the show on a positive note.

On the other hand, the competition is growing more intense with each passing day. So far, five contestants have been eliminated from the show: Ravindar, Arnav, Dharsha Gupta, Sunita Gogoi, and Riya.

As the contestants move into the seventh week, a new round of nominations is set to take place. Who do you think will end up in the danger zone this time? Share your thoughts in the comments.

