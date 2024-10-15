Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Dharsha gets into a heated argument with male contestants during new task

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is progressing on a high note. However, new dynamics and challenges are shaking things up in the house. Recently, the channel dropped a promo where tension amongst the housemates can be seen escalating following a task.

In the weekly challenge, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to do a player exchange. This means that one girl from the group will join the male housemates and vice versa. However, the boys' team makes a blunder and goes overboard with the expenses while shopping. Instead of spending Rs 8,700 (which they earned), they shop for Rs 12,000.

Furious with their performance, Dharsha, who joined the male contestants for the task, got into a heated argument with them as she also had to suffer the outcomes of the challenge.

Take a look at the promo below:

Meanwhile, another preview showed intense confrontations between contestants during a new task. In the challenge, Sachana and Jacqueline were asked to take on the dishwashing and cooking duties for a week.

Upset with this, Sachana accused the male housemates of being insensitive and lacking humanity. Listening to her comments, Muthukamaran hit back, leading to a verbal spat between him, Sachana and Jacqueline. Things got intense when no one backed down from the argument in the house.

As tension mounts, viewers may witness new alliances among the housemates.

Check out the promo below:

On Monday, the second round of nominations took place in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house. This time, 10 contestants were nominated including Muthukumaran, Vishal, Ranjith, Jeffrey, Dharsha, Soundariya and Sachana. Meanwhile, Jacqueline and Deepak were directly nominated by Bigg Boss.

During the nomination process this week, Bigg Boss asked housemates to take names they wanted to vote out from the opposite gender. Following this, several new targets surfaced including Vishal and Jeffrey.

Who do you think will get evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house this time? Let us know in the comments.

