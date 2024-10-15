Bigg Boss Tamil 8 second week nominations: 10 contestants in danger zone; who will survive elimination twist?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting interesting for the viewers out there due to its continuous twists and turns. A week has already passed in the house, and Ravindar Chandrasekaran became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. After his eviction, the second-week nominations took place, and with that, 10 contestants came under the danger zone.

In the second week, housemates like Ranjith, Muthukumaran, Jeffrey, Vishal, Arnav, Sachana, Dharsha, and Soundariya were nominated by their fellow contestants. On the other hand, Deepak and Jacqueline were directly nominated for elimination by Bigg Boss. As tension looms in the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show, it is yet to be seen who will get evicted this week out of the 10 contestants.

Take a look at the video below:

During the second-week nominations, Bigg Boss pitted men against women. According to the promo, the housemates were asked to nominate people from the opposite gender. While the task divided the house, it also showed who all became the new targets.

In the promo clip, Bigg Boss summoned the contestants to the confession room and asked them to take the names of those they wanted to vote out of the house. Ranjith, Soundariya, and Sachana's names have become quite recurring during every nomination task.

Take a look at the video below:

After Ravindar's exit and Sachana's re-entry into the show, there are a total of 17 contestants left in Bigg Boss Tamil 8. The remaining housemates are Ranjith, Jacqueline, Sathya, Sachana, Dharsha, Arnav, Pavitra, Arnav, Muthukumaran, Anshitha, Tharshika, VJ Vishal, Sunita, Deepak, Jeffrey, Soundariya, and RJ Ananthi.

If you are wondering why Bigg Boss keeps pitting men against women in the house, it is because this year's theme is Men vs. Women.

Meanwhile, fans are loving the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Vijay Sethupathi is on fire as a host after stepping into Kamal Haasan's shoes. All the episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can watch the show daily on Vijay Television as well.

