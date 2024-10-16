Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya files police complaint after her alleged 'morphed' video leaks online: REPORT

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Oviya became the talk of the town after her alleged intimate video began doing the rounds on the internet. While the actress refrained from talking about it in public, she did seemingly address the issue through her Instagram handle. According to a News 18 report, Oviya has finally come forward and registered a case with the Chennai police commissioner.

Talking to the publication, Oviya's manager confirmed that the actress has lodged a case against the miscreants and claimed that it was not her in the video. Her manager said, "It is a morphed video made by someone who wanted to tarnish the name of Oviya. She has taken the matter to the police commissioner and will take necessary legal action against the culprit."

Oviya's manager further added that it is a "sensitive issue" and cannot talk or reveal much details about the accused. Moreover, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame has not been doing well since the intimate video went viral.

After Oviya's alleged private video went viral across social media platforms, she took to her Instagram handle the very next day and posted a selfie with her fingers crossed. Soon after she made the post, several netizens took to the comments section to ask her about the leaked clip.

One of the users made an inappropriate comment and asked her to share the full version of the video. Instead of criticizing the person, she wrote, "Next time, bro." Her remark was met with appreciation, and people lauded her calm nature.

Oviya rose to fame for participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 in 2017. However, she made her acting debut with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kangaroo. After a few years, she worked with director Sarkunam and made her Tamil debut with Kalavani. Some of her best films include Muthukku Muthaaga, Vengai, and Sevanu, amongst others.

