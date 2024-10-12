Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya’s intimate video leaks online? actress yet to comment on whether it’s deepfake or not

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 contestant and actress Oviya’s alleged intimate video goes viral online. Alleged footage of the actress being in a compromising situation with a man has been leaked on X (formerly Twitter), which some claim to be hers while others argue it is a deepfake.

As the video has gone viral, several people are shocked by whether it is actually the actress in the video or someone altered visuals just to cyber-attack her. Even though a clarification about the authenticity of the video is yet to be made, Oviya has also not responded to the same, making the situation unclear.

The actress Oviya, aka Helen Nelson, is an actress who has worked in several movies over the years, including languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The Malayalee actress, originating from Thrissur, Kerala, made her debut back in 2007 with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kangaroo.

Later on, the actress continued her career with movies like Puthiya Mukham and Apporva, subsequently leading to her debut in Tamil with the movie Naalai Namadhe.

Over the years, the actress has played roles in several movies across languages, including Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan starrer Manmadan Ambu, Yash’s Kirataka, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Marina, Kalakalappu, and many more.

Furthermore, the actress had catapulted her career in cinema after garnering attention with her appearance in the 1st season of Bigg Boss Tamil. This acted as a breakthrough for her due to the public appeal she received on account of being honest in the show. Despite not winning the show and exiting it due to health reasons, her popularity grew amongst the public.

The actress was last seen playing herself in the 2024 Tamil movie Boomer Uncle, starring alongside Yogi Babu in the lead role. Additionally, the actress is also expected to play leading roles in films like Sambhavam and Raja Bheema, with the latter being delayed for now.

As the reality of the leaked video is yet to be known, it is wise to wait and watch on how Oviya is reacting to the same in the following days.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Amid Sachana Namidass’ return as wild-card entry, contestants face eviction doom on weekend special with Vijay Sethupathi