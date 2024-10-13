Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya reacts to her alleged intimate video after it leaks online: ’Next time bro’

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Oviya, who rose to fame for participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, recently hit the headlines after her alleged intimate video went viral across social media platforms. After the clip went viral, several netizens argued whether it was a deepfake or not. While Oviya did not directly respond to these rumors, she, however, posted a picture of herself with her fingers crossed on her Instagram handle.

Soon after Oviya made the post, one of the social media users took to the comments section and asked her to share a longer version of the viral video. Instead of bashing the person, she responded by saying, "Next time, bro." Her playful comment was met with appreciation as netizens hailed her calm reaction.

Meanwhile, Oviya's video was seemingly leaked on X (formerly Twitter) where she was seen in a compromising situation with a man. As the video went viral, many people began to question whether it was the actress in the video or someone manipulated it to cyber-attack her.

Oviya, also known as Helen Nelson, is an actress who has appeared in several films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The actress, who is from Thrissur in Kerala, made her acting debut in the 2007 film Kangaroo starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Later in her career, the actress appeared in films such as Puthiya Mukham and Apporva before making her Tamil debut in Naalai Namadhe.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the actress gained recognition after appearing in the 1st season of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, she had to leave the show mid-way due to health concerns. Nonetheless, fans loved her honesty on the show and her popularity grew amongst them.

Oviya was last seen in the movie titled Boomer Uncle featuring Yogi Babu. Additionally, she is also expected to play female leads in films including Sambhavam and Raja Bheema. However, details about both the projects are currently under wraps by the makers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya’s intimate video leaks online? actress yet to comment on whether it’s deepfake or not