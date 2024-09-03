Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Are lovebirds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya entering the Nagarjuna-hosted show?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement came as a pleasant surprise to many of their fans. The duo kept their relationship a secret for many years before delighting everyone with their engagement pictures. And now it seems like the couple might be making their first public appearance together.

As per a report by Filmibeat Telugu, Sobhita Dhulipala will join Naga Chaitanya and grace Bigg Boss Telugu 8 as a guest for entertaining the housemates inside the show. The report further suggests that the makers have arranged for a special event for this soon-to-be married couple and their presence inside the show will bring lots of exciting twists and turns.

However, it must be noted that there has been no official confirmation on the matter as of yet.

For the unversed, Chay and Sobhita were engaged following an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad at the former’s residence, back on August 8, 2024. The couple was surrounded by their immediate family members, and the day rang in with happiness, fun and frolic.

Later on, Chay’s father and actor Nagarjuna took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the first official photos from the ceremony, where they looked happy and madly in love.

Well, besides their engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have also gathered headlines for speculation regarding their wedding. Many reports have suggested that the couple might be in favor of locking on a destination wedding in Rajasthan, where their union would be celebrated in a palace-like hotel.

However, none from both the actors’ teams have confirmed the matter anytime soon.

Advertisement

Earlier, while attending an event in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya opened up about the kind of plans he had in mind for his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. He left everyone intrigued by spilling beans about the likes and dislikes he has for his big day.

Naga Chaitanya said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big, fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (the marriage) to be.”

ALSO READ: Jr NTR wraps up his religious trip with Prashanth Neel and Rishabh Shetty; returns to Hyderabad with wife ahead of Devara release