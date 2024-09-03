WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala goes absolutely in no-makeup look at Mumbai airport; heading to meet Naga Chaitanya?

Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning (September 3). The diva looked stunning in her super cool and comfortable outfit comprising an oversized pink T-shirt and loose white pants. Sobhita went for a comfortable pair of footwear and completed her look with a messy bun. The actress was also seen donning a beautiful golden bracelet on one another and a classy watch on the other. Check out Sobhita Dhulipala's video below!

The Made in Heaven actress stole the spotlight as she went absolutely without makeup on her face yet lighting up everyone's heart with her million-dollar smile. With the correct styling, Sobhita's fit is perfect for a casual dinner with family, and friends, or a lazy Sunday at home.

Sobhita Dhulipala could not pose for the cameras as she seemed to be late for catching her flight. However, the pan-Indian actress did wave at the paps at the airport before heading inside with her staff.

Although, it is not clear where Sobhita Dhulipala is flying, do you know she was heading to meet the love of her life and now fiance Naga Chaitanya?

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings in the presence of their close family members on August 8, 2024. The announcement of the exciting news and the first pictures of the intimate engagement ceremony were made public by the latter's father and legendary actor Nagarjuna. Post their engagement, people have been curious about the couple's big day, which is their wedding.

Advertisement

At a recent interaction at an event in Hyderabad, the Thandel actor was asked about his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. To this, Naga Chaitanya expressed that he doesn’t want it to be a large-scale event, since it is only traditions and cultures that are his top priority. He said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala last appeared in the Hollywood film The Monkey Man. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film Sitara, whose shooting has been completed.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy case: Police to submit chargesheet against Darshan Thoogudeepa and others accused soon