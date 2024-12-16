Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner: Nikhil beats Gautham to lift the trophy of Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 ended on an interesting note as Nikhil beat Gautham, and walked away with the cash prize and trophy. Gautham became the 1st runner-up, Nabeel turned up to be the 2nd runner-up, and Prerana became the 3rd runner-up. Meanwhile, Avinash secured the 4th runner-up position.

After winning the Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show, Nikhil dedicated his trophy to his mother and said, "Thank you everyone. A wonderful journey with you all. A lot of memories, smiles, laughs, tears, fights... All of you have directly or indirectly supported me. I have learnt a lot, and I will use it in my life. Thank you to the audience. Thank you for bringing me to this stage, and proving that I am one of you, and not an outsider."

Meanwhile, netizens were quite happy after Nikhil's big win. A social media user wrote, "Your hard work and dedication has paid off," while another commented, "Happy to see nikhil lifting the trophy."

Season 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu brought an exciting twist with its unique format. Contestants entered the house in pairs and seven pairs were introduced first.

The contestants were not just paired but divided into clans. Each clan brought its own charm and strategies. This added another layer of entertainment as contestants worked hard to secure victory for their teams. The bedroom allocations also added a twist. Each room had special privileges, which created interesting dynamics within the house.

Another standout feature of this season was the prize money. The show began with zero cash prize. Contestants had to perform tasks, follow rules, and strategize to increase the amount. By the finale, the prize pool had reached an impressive Rs 54 lakhs.

The grand finale featured a special guest. Ram Charan, who is preparing for his upcoming release Game Changer, graced the final episode. His presence made the finale even more memorable for fans.

