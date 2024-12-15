Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finale: These two contestants exit Nagarjuna-hosted show; find out which 3 are competing for the title

The wait is nearly over and the excitement continues to grow as the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will be revealed in a few hours. The grand finale of the popular reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna, is scheduled for today, December 15. A total of 24 contestants started their journey together in the house, but only one will be able to claim the winner's title.

According to a report by 123Telugu, Prerana and Avinash are out of the race. Avinash finished as the 4th runner-up, while Prerana became the 3rd runner-up. Now, Gautham, Nikhil, and Nabeel remain as the top three contenders vying for the Bigg Boss trophy and the grand cash prize.

Amid the intense competition, reports suggest that Ram Charan might announce the winner of the Nagarjuna-hosted show. However, an official confirmation on the same by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu is still awaited. Meanwhile, Upendra will feature in the finale episode to promote his movie UI.

As per a Times Now report, Gautham and Nikhil are leading the race. Both have equal chances of winning the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title. Prerana, who was earlier in the safe zone, faced a dramatic setback. She slipped from the top three, and Nabeel took her place.

Host Nagarjuna announced that the winner will take home a trophy and over Rs 50 lakhs in cash. However, the prize money could see last-minute changes. Along with the trophy and cash prize, the winner will also receive other luxury items that might include a car

The much-awaited grand finale will air today, December 15, starting at 7 PM. Fans can watch it on the Star Maa channel or stream it online on Disney Plus Hotstar. The final showdown promises to be an exciting end to the season.

